Clark County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect who stole a car with two kids in it

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — On Saturday, Jan. 30 a man allegedly stole a vehicle in Hazel Dell that had two children inside of it. The vehicle was found abandoned and the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.

CCSO said in a release that around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies were dispatched to a stolen vehicle in Hazel Dell near NE 15th Avenue and NE 94th Street.

A Toyota Camry was taken after its owner left the car on and unattended with two children in car seats in the back after they had loaded the children in. One of the children was asleep.

According to CCSO, video shows that a white, late model, possibly a KIA Optima with tinted windows pulled up near the Camry and a suspect got out of the passenger side and climbed into the Camry and drove off.

The stolen vehicle was found several blocks away. The suspect had fled and both children were safe in the back of the car, one of which was still asleep.

A K9 track for the suspect was unsuccessful, according to CCSO. A witness claimed to have seen an individual matching the suspect’s description being picked up and driven away in a white vehicle with tinted windows.