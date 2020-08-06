Person injured after car runs through crowd during Seattle protest

One person has a shoulder injury after a car ran into a barricade put up during protests.

SEATTLE — The Seattle fire department responded to a reported shooting in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday, where hundreds are currently gathered to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Emergency crews reported that the person was hurt at 11th Avenue and Pine Street.

Videos posted to Twitter show what appears to be a man driving a car through a protest barricade. In the videos, the man gets out of the car, brandishing what appears to be a gun and walking through the crowd toward a line of police officers.

Seattle police recovered a gun at the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old man. He has a shoulder injury and is in stable condition.

