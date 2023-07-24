Rocky Cammarata's 'Washington Waterfall' inspired by dad. #k5evening

BREMERTON, Wash. — They call it 'The Washington Waterfall.'

Six-year-old Rocky Cammarata of Bremerton is the owner of this magnificent mullet.

And he's not the only one in this family with 'business in the front and a party in the back.'

It all started when his dad, a fire fighter, couldn't get a haircut because of COVID:

"A group of people from the fire department decided to lean into it and grow some mullets and Rocky wasn't in school at the time so he decided to grow one with me and once we saw how magnificent his hair was, he wouldn't let us cut it," said Benny Cammarata, Rocky's dad.

The mullets just kept growing...

"I have been promised multiple times that the mullets would be cut for both of them," said Christy Cammarata, Rocky's mom and Benny's wife.

And growing...

"Then I was promised that it wouldn't be in the pictures for kindergarten, maybe we'll get a cut before pictures. It was still there," Christy said.

With great hair comes great responsibility. Rocky just made round two in the kid's division of the USA Mullet Championship - a contest that raises funds to build homes for wounded warriors.

And that's made him something of a local celebrity.

"Oh, it's been entertaining, we walk a lot of places down here and is not uncommon at all for people to slow down their cars, roll down their windows and just tell Rocky how amazing his hair is," Benny said.

Rocky's non-mulleted siblings are taking it all in stride.

"People are coming up to him going 'Hey, are you the guy from Facebook?' and he just answers with 'Yes, that's me,'" said sister Sunny.

Brother Enzo confided that Rocky will not do a mullet shake for them, but he will do it for strangers. Given all the attention, mullets might be here to stay for this family.

Rocky doesn't want to lose those locks. And dad made a promise about his:

"Oh, I'll leave it as long as Rocky wants me to," Benny said.

And really - life's too short for boring hair.

"You need confidence to pull it off which he definitely has and it's a hairstyle that lets people know from a distance that you're probably a lot of fun," Benny said.

Vote now for Rocky Cammarata - The Washington Watefall at the USA Mullet Championship website, voting closes after July 24th. But the mullet may be around much longer!