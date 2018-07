LONGVIEW, Wash. – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car outside Longview on Thursday night, the Washington State Patrol said.

Michael A. Day, 55, died at the scene of the crash, along SR-4 near 46th Avenue. The crash happened just after 11 p.m.

According to WSP, Day was crossing SR-4 when he was struck by a 1996 Acura Integra. The driver and passenger were not injured.

No charges have been filed in connection to the crash. The cause is under investigation.

