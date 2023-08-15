Bellevue officer injured after falling off on-ramp onto I-5 in Seattle

The officer fell off the Michigan Street on-ramp while on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris' visit.

SEATTLE — A Bellevue motorcycle officer was seriously injured after falling off an on-ramp onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Seattle on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while the officer was on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris' visit, according to the Bellevue Police Department. He fell 50 to 60 feet, according to the police department.

The 39-year-old officer was conscious and alert when he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Traffic was stopped along I-5 for a short time to transport the officer.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating.

