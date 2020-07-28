Beached whale in Ocean Shores died from 'blunt force trauma'

A young humpback whale in 'good nutritional condition' was found beached Monday in Ocean Shores.

OCEAN SHORES, Wash — A female humpback whale found beached in Ocean Shores appears to have died after suffering "blunt force trauma," according to information provided to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The 30.5-foot-long juvenile whale was in "good nutritional condition" after it was examined, according to NOAA spokesperson Michael Milstein.

The cause of death was "blunt force trauma consistent with a ship strike."

More information on the whale's death is expected to be released this week.