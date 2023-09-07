Scam Alert: BBB of Washington warns of 'imposters' posing as the consumer-focused nonprofit

Scammers are impersonating the Better Business Bureau because of trust in the community it's built over 100-plus years, according to the nonprofit.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — For more than a century, the Better Business Bureau has been helping consumers identify ethical businesses, avoid scams and file complaints if needed. The organization also helps businesses acquire BBB accreditation and provides other resources.

While typically extending warnings of "bad actors" trying to trick people out of money or stealing personal information - the BBB of Washington said they want consumers and businesses to beware of scammers pretending to be the BBB.

Recently, BBB received a report that a BBB Accredited Business received a call from someone spoofing BBB's phone number, telling him they "noticed his credit card balances were high and [the caller] could help bring them down." The business called his local BBB, who informed him that BBB does not offer credit repair or repayment services.

"These bad actors are impersonating the BBB because of our trust with the community that we have built over 100-plus years," said Logan Hickle, BBB of Washington public relations and communications manager. "They are posing as the BBB just like they would other responsible businesses, thinking they have an automatic way in with name recognition and trust."

Hickle said some of the scam calls can include threats by stressing that the BBB is a government agency when it is in fact a non-profit organization.

"We would never ask anyone in the community for a password to one of their accounts or to allow access to one of their devices," Hickle said. "We have also seen reports of people posing as BBB representatives offering loans and credit repair programs. That’s just not something we engage in as an organization."

For tips on how to confirm you are speaking with the BBB and not an imposter, click the video player above.