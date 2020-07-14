6 people hurt in Kent shooting near La Plaza shopping center

Five male shooting victims from Kent were taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. Their ages range from 16 to 49. A sixth person was grazed by a bullet.

KENT, Wash. — Six people were hurt in a shooting in Kent around 6 p.m. Monday near La Plaza Shopping Center on Pacific Highway South by Kent Des Moines Road.

Harborview Medical Center said they have five male shooting victims ranging from ages 16 to 49. Three people were upgraded from critical condition to serious on Tuesday, and two were upgraded from serious condition to satisfactory, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Police said the sixth person was grazed by a bullet and has minor injuries.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but police said the violence does not appear to be random.

Police have not said if the suspect is in custody or among the wounded. A KING 5 crew witnessed three people in handcuffs taken away from the scene.