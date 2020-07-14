5 people shot in Kent Monday evening near La Plaza shopping center

Five male shooting victims from Kent were taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. Their ages range from 16 to 49.

Kent police report five people were shot Monday evening near La Plaza Shopping Center on Pacific Highway South near Kent Des Moines Road.

Harborview Medical Center confirms they have five male shooting victims ranging from ages 16 to 49. Two are listed in critical condition and three are in serious condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Police have not said if the suspect is in custody or among the wounded. A KING 5 crew witnessed three people in handcuffs taken away from the scene.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The southbound lanes of Pacific Highway South are closed between Kent Des Moines Road and the 23600 block for the investigation, according to police.

