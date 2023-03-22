Firefighters battling the blaze said flames reached as high as 70 feet.

SEATTLE — About 30 boats were destroyed in a fire near the Ship Canal Bridge early Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) said the fire started at a boat rack dry storage facility along 701 NE Northlake Wake at about 2 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the entire storage facility on fire. The flames reached as high as 70 feet and the fire could be seen miles away, according to firefighters on the scene.

Authorities originally said 42 boats were destroyed by the fire but revised their estimate after further analysis from fire investigators. A few boats near trailers were salvaged. The facility was used by people storing their boats for a longer period of time.

Hours after the flames started, police said a man in his 40s was escorted from the scene in handcuffs. A spokesperson for the SFD said the man was on a boat in the water near the fire. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and Seattle police will conduct further investigation, the spokesperson said.

As of 5 a.m., firefighters said the fire is under control and there were no injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire and the total amount of damages. There was some damage to the back of a business along NE Northlake Way, according to officials.



Officials said more than 100 personnel responded to the early morning fire, including 14 fire engines, five ladder trucks, Fireboat Chief Seattle and additional support units, along with the Coast Guard.

Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Lights shut off power to two buildings while firefighters battled the fire. A spill team is accessing the area.



The boatyard fire comes one day after firefighters responded to five separate fires across western Washington on Tuesday.

