3 things you need to know Wednesday

Washington expands vaccine eligibility, restaurant workers left off the list

Today's expansion includes people who work in grocery stores, food processing plants and agriculture workers. Corrections and court workers and public transit employees are also eligible. So are pregnant women over 16 and people whose disability puts them at high risk. But missing from the list are restaurant workers. "I believe we are just as susceptible as grocery workers or other front-line workers. We are dealing with the public on a very intimate and regular basis," said Adam Collins, sous-chef at WildFin American Grill in Vancouver.