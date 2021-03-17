3 things you need to know Wednesday

Washington expands vaccine eligibility, restaurant workers left off the list
Today's expansion includes people who work in grocery stores, food processing plants and agriculture workers. Corrections and court workers and public transit employees are also eligible. So are pregnant women over 16 and people whose disability puts them at high risk. But missing from the list are restaurant workers. "I believe we are just as susceptible as grocery workers or other front-line workers. We are dealing with the public on a very intimate and regular basis," said Adam Collins, sous-chef at WildFin American Grill in Vancouver. READ MORE
Portland weighs loosening city code around where homeless shelters, organized camps can open
The changes would essentially waive zoning restrictions and speed up permitting processes, allowing agencies and non-profits to open shelters practically anywhere in Portland. READ MORE
Portland police union president resigns
Brian Hunzeker has resigned after a 'serious, isolated mistake' related to a false accusation against Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Earlier this month, Hardesty was wrongly accused of being the driver in a hit-and-run crash. READ MORE
