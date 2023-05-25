Friends, detectives and a small-town journalist keep the 1996 case of Sheila Kearns' killing alive

Example video title will go here for this video

Sheila Kearns loved her job at Mount Rainier National Park. In 1996, she went missing and seven months later, her scattered remains were found in the park.

People who knew Kearns are left with the memory of a kind, caring and enthusiastic person who is dearly missed.

Theories on what or who killed her

Dixie Walter was a reporter for a small newspaper in Eatonville whose reporting kept Sheila's story alive

Sheila Kearns' remains were found seven months after she went missing

Her coworkers remembered her as beautiful, kind and "incredibly careful."

Kearns was 43 years old at the time of her disappearance and worked at the Paradise Inn located inside the park.

In 1996, Sheila Kearns was reported missing and seven months later, her remains were found scattered in Mount Rainier National Park.

Her remains were initially found at the community building on the old Longmire campground. They were found by a volunteer who was setting up a navigation course for park rangers early in the season.

Then, on Oct. 4, Sheila Kearns went missing. It wasn't until May of 1997, that her remains were located in an area near the housing that she was moving into.

Paradise Inn closed for the season on Oct. 1, 1996. All the employees, including Kearns, gathered for a farewell party a few days later.

According to her coworkers, Sheila Kearns arrived at the Paradise Inn at Mount Rainier National Park in August of 1996.

Sheila Kearns' remains were found seven months after she went missing

Dixie Walter's reporting : Dixie Walter was a reporter for a small newspaper in Eatonville whose reporting kept Sheila's story alive

When the Unsolved Northwest team started to research this story, we didn’t find very much information on the case. However, over the years, there was one person who kept digging for details. Dixie Walter was a reporter for a small newspaper in Eatonville. She recorded and kept every interview she did, including those with Sheila’s mother Olive and her former coworker Jules Hayden.

Here is a transcription of the phone call between Walter and Sheila Kearns' mother Olive:

Olive: I don’t really care now about them finding who did it. I know I shouldn’t feel like that. But, it’s just…

Dixie: You just want to put her to rest.

Olive: Yeah, I do. I do. I just don’t feel like…you know, I just can’t…maybe I’ll face up to it better if I just put her to rest, you know? Or, maybe I’m just not feeling good inside. Kind of down?

Dixie: Well, it must be…I mean, I can only imagine and I can’t really be in your shoes, but I can only imagine how awful this must be for you.

Walter also kept a recording of a conversation she had with Jules Hayden. A transcription of the recording can be read below:

Jules: It’s too many questions.

Dixie: Well, that’s it. There are too many questions and they all have to be answered at some point

Jules: If there is an answer.

Dixie: There’s got to be.

Jules: There has to be.

Dixie: There’s got to be. There’s an answer to every mystery.

Hayden told the Unsolved Northwest team that she and Walter often spent time just pondering the case and analyzing every possible suspect.

"We would sit there and ponder that back and forth back and forth. I'm going, no It couldn't be him," Hayden said. "No, but you never know. Never know."

While the Kearns case went cold, Walter’s reporting has revived her story. Kearns’ friends are now seeking answers and closure, while the FBI says, more than anything, they are seeking anyone who will speak up.

"The amount of research and the amount of hours that she spent making phone calls, interviewing people trying to connect loose ends together," Hill said.