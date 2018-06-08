OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington voters will decide which candidates advance to the November ballot in 10 congressional races, a U.S. Senate seat and dozens of legislative contests in the state's primary election.

As national Democrats eye making gains in the U.S. House, the match that is getting the most attention in Tuesday's election is the open 8th Congressional District race to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, who is retiring after more than a decade in the seat. The other nine U.S. House seats are also contested in the primary, with the incumbents seeking re-election.

The lone statewide race is for U.S. Senate, where former state GOP chairwoman Susan Hutchison is among more than two dozen other candidates challenging Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, a three-term incumbent, in the primary.

There are also 123 legislative races on the ballot.

