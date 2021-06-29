Washington state to reopen Wednesday, ending more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions

The first stay-at-home orders for Washington began on March 23, 2020.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — It was mid-May when Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington would fully reopen on June 30 following more than a year of closures and limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A week ago, while visiting Vancouver, Inslee reaffirmed his statement saying the state would reopen “no matter what,” even if the state had not reached the 70% vaccination threshold.

Now June 30 has nearly arrived, and the state, whose first stay-at-home orders were announced on March 23, 2020, is preparing for nearly every business and venue to welcome patrons back at full capacity.

On Wednesday, Washington will move past the "Roadmap to Recovery" plan, and all businesses will be able to return to normal capacity and operations. Masking requirements for the state will continue to abide by guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

King County, Washington's most populous county, reverted to CDC masking guidance Tuesday, lifting Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin's mask directive after 70% of residents age 16 and older became fully vaccinated.

The only limitation that will still apply following the June 30 reopening applies to large indoor events, which are defined as any event with more than 10,000 simultaneous participants in an enclosed space. The state will still restrict these events to 75% capacity unless all attendees are vaccinated. The restrictions will be reevaluated on July 31, according to Inslee’s office.

The June 30 reopening comes despite the state not reaching its goal of getting 70% of residents 16 years and older at least initiating their vaccination series.

Since his May announcement, Inslee has created initiatives including the statewide vaccine lottery and a similar lottery system for the state’s military members.

As of Tuesday morning, the Washington Department of Health reported just over 68% of residents 16 years old and up had initiated their vaccinations. The state, which had the country's first confirmed COVID-19 case, has seen over 414,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 5,911 deaths.

Still, some venues and businesses have already announced special offers and events to mark the reopening, which comes just days before the Fourth of July. The Seattle Mariners, for example, announced its first full-capacity game at T-Mobile Park since September 2019 on July 2 with a fireworks show and a special tribute to frontline workers.

The Washington Hospitality Association President and CEO Anthony Anton held a media briefing Tuesday to celebrate the reopening and give an update on the state of the industry.

One of the biggest things that Anton pointed to as a challenge for the state's reopening is the huge worker shortage the hospitality industry faces. He said that the industry in Washington faces an 80,000-worker shortfall currently.

Despite efforts to hire back staff quickly, restaurants, bars and hotels have struggled to bring back their workforce.

Anton said that these businesses are trying to incentivize employees by offering perks like added health benefits and bonuses as well as encouraging Washingtonians that it is safe to head back to these establishments for work and entertainment.

"We’re very excited to move forward. The consumer confidence should be high," he said.

During the briefing, Anton said that he expects to see a boom in restaurants with the reopening with entertainment venues and hotels following at a distance based on how much business they lost in the latter parts of 2020.

For instance, Washington hotels saw a 61.3% decrease in business last year with Seattle feeling the brunt of those losses with a 77% drop in business.

Still, Anton voiced confidence, adding, "Weathering these crises makes you stronger as an operator."

Meanwhile, the second-to-last drawing for the state's vaccine lottery also happened Tuesday as the state and local partners continue to work on getting all eligible Washingtonians fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Next Tuesday, the state will draw the $1 million grand prize winner.

Inslee will head to two roepening celebrations Wednesday. One appearance will be in Pierce County at 11:15 a.m. and the other will be in Spokan County around 5:50 p.m.