New Washington State Patrol Trooper class the 'most diverse' in the agency's history

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The latest class of graduates from the Washington State Patrol Academy (WSP) is the agency's most diverse, a spokesperson said.

Of the 44 cadets sworn into service Wednesday, 43% come from populations considered historically underrepresented, according to spokesperson Chris Loftis.

Two of the new troopers are women, six are Hispanic, four are Asian, two are Black, and five identified themselves as representing two or more of those groups.

Loftis acknowledges the agency still does not reflect the diversity of the state’s population.

Not counting the recent graduating class, 90% of WSP’s commissioned officers are male, and 85% are white.

That lack of diversity prompted state legislators to pass a law requiring oversight of the agency’s minority hiring practices.

Loftis said the agency’s recent class is proof WSP was working on the issue before legislative action.

“We’re really seeing the fruits of our labor,” said Loftis. “It’s targeted recruitment, it’s community engagement, but it’s also increasing the allure and respect for law enforcement.”

New trooper Rommie Smith said he’s proud to be part of the most diverse graduating class of cadets.

“It felt nice to see there were more People of Color joining,” said Smith.