WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for fallen Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer

Trooper Justin Schaffer was killed on March 24 after being hit by a man fleeing law enforcement on I-5.

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Fallen Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer was honored at a memorial service Wednesday in Centralia.

Trooper Schaffer, 28, died March 24 after being hit by a driver fleeing law enforcement along Interstate 5 during rush hour.

The memorial service was postponed until now because of restrictions on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A long-time friend remembered Trooper Schaffer as living life to the fullest without letting anything slow him down. He "achieved great success because of his outlook and drive."

A procession for Trooper Schaffer preceded the memorial.

Trooper Schaffer began working for the Washington State Patrol on Nov. 12, 2013, as a cadet. He continued to train and was commissioned in 2014. In 2016, he was assigned as a certified drug recognition expert. In November of 2018, he completed K9 training and was a certified K9 handler. He transferred to Chehalis in December 2018.

Trooper Schaffer was the 30th member of the WSP to die in the line of duty in the agency's 99 years of service.

“In his last moments on the earth, he was wearing the uniform of the Washington State Patrol," WSP Chief John Batiste said in a statement. "We must pause and reflect on the character of each of the men and women we have lost over the years. Like Justin, they each served as one of the state’s guardians and each day of their work, they walked into unknown dangers with well-known courage.” He added, “We will never forget him. Never…”

The man accused of killing Trooper Schaffer was charged with first-degree murder.