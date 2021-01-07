Statewide burn ban enacted by DNR due to drought conditions, high fire danger

All outdoor burning, including campfires, is banned on forest lands belonging to the Department of Natural Resources through Sept. 30.

SEATTLE — A statewide burn ban is in effect through Sept. 30 on all forest land belonging to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in the midst of elevated fire danger.

The ban was prompted by prolonged drought conditions in much of the state and risks posed by Fourth of July fireworks, along with increased temperatures and winds, according to a DNR release.

Campfires, charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns are all prohibited starting July 2. The ban could be extended depending on fire conditions.

“The record-breaking temperatures we saw last weekend have left our state bone dry,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “The risks from fireworks and other holiday activities make the situation even more precarious. I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside, and please do not set off your own fireworks this weekend.”

Fire officials joined Franz in urging Washington residents to skip out on fireworks this Fourth of July.

“Fireworks have a ton of sparks, even the sparklers that kids have that make sparks, that can cause a fire, and those are safe and sane fireworks,” said DNR spokesperson Janet Pearce. “The bottom line is fireworks are extremely dangerous in our summertime.”