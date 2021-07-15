Detectives search for 2 suspects in stabbing outside Washington Square Mall

Police said the suspects challenged a 17-year-old to fight outside the mall around 5:30 p.m. on July 2.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Detectives with the Tigard Police Department are asking for help to identify two suspects involved in a stabbing outside Washington Square Mall on July 2.

Police said the suspects challenged a 17-year-old to fight outside the mall around 5:30 p.m. At some point during the fight, one of the suspects stabbed the victim. He was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

Police said one suspect, a man, was wearing jeans and a black T-shirt, while the other man was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.