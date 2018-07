TIGARD, Ore. — Washington Square Mall in Tigard was partially evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a grease fire, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Smoke inside the mall prompted the evacuations, TVF&R said.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 p.m. but was extinguished by 4:30 p.m. It was limited to a grease vent on the roof, TVF&R said.

Smoke had cleared by 5:30 p.m. and mallgoers were allowed back on the first floor. The food court is temporarily closed.

No one was hurt.

© 2018 KGW