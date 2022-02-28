Washington state adopting new indoor mask guidelines March 12

The date was initially March 21, but the change comes amid updated guidance from the CDC.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that Washington state, along with Oregon and California, is lifting its indoor mask mandate on March 12 and not March 21.

Inslee is expected to discuss the new date at 1 p.m. Monday from Olympia.

The masking requirements will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on March 11 and come as a result of the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released last week.

King County announced that it would also be ending its mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. on March 11.

“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health (DOH), and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement. While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable. Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously," Inslee said in a statement

The CDC updated its masking guidance on Friday, saying that only counties with high transmission levels should continue to wear masks inside most places.

According to the CDC’s map, all but nine counties in Washington fall into this category. Previously, the CDC had recommended masks in all communities regardless of transmission levels.

Health leaders from Washington, Oregon and California discussed the guidance over the weekend and determined the new date.

The indoor mask requirements for Washington schools will ease and become recommendations on March 12, but the DOH is expected to release further guidance for schools next week. King County said it would not be extending any mask mandates for schools once the state's requirements ease.

The CDC’s guidance eased mask recommendations for more than 70% of Americans, but universal masking is still required in airports, on airplanes, buses and other forms of public transit.

Washington’s previous target date of March 21 was chosen since it was the date the state said COVID hospital admission rates would hit 5 per 100,000 residents.

As of Feb. 25, the statewide COVID hospitalization rate is about 13 admissions per 100,000 residents.