A motorcyclist died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 205 on Saturday night, police said.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Jimmie O. Luff of Tacoma, Washington.

Investigators say Luff was driving northbound on Interstate 205 near the Northeast Glisan exit at about 9:43 p.m. Saturday when he rear-ended a vehicle, fell off his bike and was then struck by several vehicles.

Emergency crews found Luff lying on the roadway. He was taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries, police said. He died Tuesday.

Northbound Interstate 205 was closed north of Northeast Glisan Street for about four hours while police conducted an investigation. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Officer Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216 or phillip.maynard@portlandoregon.gov.

This was the 36th fatal traffic crash investigated by the Portland Police Bureau in 2018.