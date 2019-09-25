BRUSH PRAIRIE, Wash. — A Southwest Washington man was the toast of the town when he returned to Venice, Italy, in early September.

Mike Veley had been invited back by the mayor after a disastrous trip in 2018 when a pickpocket stole his wallet. That happened during a special trip for Veley and his wife because he has terminal cancer. He remembers the doctor confirming it.

"I'm the kind of guy that wants to know, just unvarnished, what’s the reality. And he says well, 'You won’t die an old man. And the cancer will be the cause of your death,'" Veley remembered.

Mike Veley and his wife, Kanako.

Mike Veley

As soon as he realized his wallet was gone, he felt anger rising and knew he had to act fast.

“So, I closed my eyes for about 10 seconds and just said a quick prayer and asked God to help me with my anger and to get the trip back on track,” he said.

And it worked. Later that night he felt compelled to write the thief a note.

“It was unique and it was overwhelming. And I couldn’t really understand why but I couldn’t find paper soon enough,” Veley said.

This is what he wrote:

“This is my last trip with my wife. I'm dying from cancer. You left me with no money and no credit cards, imagine for a moment what this does to your victim. I have been praying for forgiveness I also pray for you. Turn away from your sin which hurts innocent people. I forgive you. Michael Veley, USA.”

Mike Veley was on vacation in Venice, Italy, when he was pick pocketed, so he decided to put an ad in a local newspaper in the hopes of his wallet being returned.

Mike Veley

He knew that he had to forgive the person who wronged him.

“That was a critical component. To forgive this person because if I didn’t, that anger would be in the forefront of my mind, and the anger would dictate the trip. Without forgiveness the trip was doomed," Veley said.

The next day, Veley believes he heard the Holy Spirit urging him to take the note to the police station after he’d prayed about it during a Catholic mass in Venice.

An officer passed it on to a friend, who happened to be a journalist and it ended up on the front page of the Venice newspaper.

NBC News reported the story and it was seen around the world.

He remembers when a producer from Rome called.

“She said, 'Mike it’s important for you to know your letter touched the hearts of millions of people.' And I started to cry,” he said.

Offers of help and support poured in and a year later, earlier this month, Veley returned to Venice where he stayed for free at a fancy hotel, attended the opera, represented America at a 9/11 observance and felt the love of a people who appreciated his lesson in forgiveness.

“I’ll be honest, I felt adopted by the people of Venice. Everywhere I went. I mean, I’m just a guy. I live in a Brush Prairie and I have a dog and a family, but all of the sudden there was just this outpouring of love from the people of Venice,” Veley said.

The thief stole his money, but Veley said the love he felt in return was worth far more than what he’d lost.

