120,000 more free at-home COVID test kits available in Washington

The state has committed to purchasing 3.5 million at-home COVID tests to distribute to Washingtonians for free.

Editor's note: The above video on Washington state's free at-home COVID test portal originally aired January 21, 2021.

SEATTLE – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has reopened its online portal Monday for residents to order up to five at-home COVID-19 tests for free with an anticipated 120,000 kits available.

The relaunch comes just 10 days after the initial rollout when about 340,000 households were able to order their test kits.

Within eight hours of the initial rollout, all 1.4 million tests had been claimed.

Beginning Monday, residents will again be able to order their free tests but only until supplies last. The portal will open again as more tests become available to the state.

The DOH said that orders are expected to arrive within just a few days of being placed.

“We are thrilled to be able to open the portal for the second time this month to increase access to these tests statewide,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah in a statement. “We thank our partners at Care Evolution and Amazon for their support in making this happen.”

The state has committed to purchasing 3.5 million at-home tests and distributing them to Washingtonians.

The federal government also launched its own online portal for Americans to order up to four at-home COVID tests for free.

Meanwhile, the DOH is urging those who already have a sufficient number of tests to not order anymore. Also, in order for everyone to be able to get tests, those who can afford to purchase at-home tests at pharmacies are urged to do so.

“Knowing your status is key – if you test positive, you should stay home from school or work,” said Deputy Secretary for COVID Response Lacy Fehrenbach.