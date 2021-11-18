x
Washington florist who refused same-sex wedding job settles with couple

The Richland florist settled with the couple for $5,000, which the couple plans to donate to a local PFLAG chapter.
Robert Ingersoll (left) and Curt Freed sued a Richland florist in 2013 after the business refused to provide flowers for their wedding.

RICHLAND, Wash. — A florist in Washington state who was in an eight-year legal battle that reached the U.S. Supreme Court will retire after settling with the same-sex couple whose wedding job she refused. 

The Tri-City Herald reports Barronelle Stutzman of Richland, Washington, announced the settlement Thursday, saying she has paid $5,000 to Robert Ingersoll. 

She also wished Ingersoll “the very best.” Ingersoll and husband Curt Freed plan to donate the settlement payment to a local PFLAG chapter, and personally match the $5,000. 

According to her attorneys, the agreement allows Stutzman to “preserve her conscience” by not forcing her to act against her Southern Baptist religious beliefs.

    

