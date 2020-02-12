Washington couple rescued after getting stuck in the snow in Skamania County

The couple’s GPS navigation system led them down a forest service road and their rented SUV became stuck in the snow.

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington couple was rescued late Monday after their SUV got stuck in the snow in Skamania County.

Heidi Tran and Andy Nguyen were traveling from the Seattle area to a rented cabin in Glenwood on Sunday. Family members reported the couple missing on Monday after they were unable to reach them.

The couple’s navigation system led them down a forest service road near Takhlakh Lake and the SUV became stuck in the snow, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. Another 18 inches of snow fell Sunday evening, which made it impossible for the couple to dig their SUV out.

Searchers used a plane and spotted the couple’s SUV on Monday afternoon. Skamania County Search and Rescue deputies used utility terrain vehicles to locate Tran and Nguyen and bring them back to the Trout Lake area.

Neither Tran or Nguyen were injured. They did not need any medical attention.

The couple told rescuers they rationed the fuel in the SUV to ensure they had heat in the vehicle. They also rationed their food supply.