Washington County opens public housing waitlist

This is the first time the waitlist has been open in more than three years. People have until 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 to apply.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Housing Authority of Washington County opened its public housing waitlist Wednesday morning. People can apply online now through Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.

There are 300 available slots each for two, three and four-bedroom units. Families contribute about 30% of their income towards their housing costs and the housing authority covers the remaining amount, according to Washington County. Currently, tenant rents average $421 per month and are based on income, the county said.

“Time and time again we are reminded in our community about how difficult it is to find affordable housing. That is why I am excited the Housing Authority of Washington County can open its Public Housing waitlist again after more than three years," said Michael Buonocore, the interim director of Washington County Department of Housing. "These public homes are a lifeline for our community’s families who struggle to find stable housing.”

This is the first time the waitlist has been open in more than three years.

Who is eligible?

Individuals and families with low-income are eligible for public housing. The Department of Housing Services determines eligibility based on all three items below:

Annual gross income

Whether you qualify as elderly, a person with a disability, or as a family

U.S. citizenship or eligible immigration status

Families must meet federal income criteria required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A household can't earn more than 80% of the median income in Washington County, which is currently $72,200 for a two-person household.

How to apply

Applications can only be submitted online, but people can make a request for special accommodations by sending an email. Anyone who applies will be required to provide names, relationship information, dates of birth, total monthly household income and social security numbers for all household members.

People who don't have access to internet or a computer are advised to visit Washington County libraries with computer stations.

Public housing waitlist selection

When the application window closes, the housing authority will use a random lottery to select 300 households for each bedroom size.