Washington County deputy returns to full duty 18 months after being shot near Hagg Lake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Eighteen months ago, Cpl. Jeremy Braun with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was shot while on duty and suffered life-threatening injuries. On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced that Braun, now a sergeant, had returned to full duty after making an admirable recovery.

Braun released a statement through the sheriff’s office about his return to full duty.

“It’s like falling off a bike, you forget, but you know how to do it,” he said. “I’m very happy to be back, but kind of nervous at the same time.”

On Aug. 8, 2019, Braun was part of the Tactical Negotiations Team that was called out to a heavily wooded area near Henry Hagg Lake to find a suspect accused of stealing long gun rifles from another person’s property. The suspect shot two deputies, including Braun. The other wounded deputy, Chris Iverson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was eventually shot by other law enforcement officers and taken into custody on attempted murder charges.

Braun suffered serious injuries to his neck and upper body. He spent more than a month in the hospital and several more months in physical therapy. He even had to relearn how to walk and speak, according to the sheriff’s office.