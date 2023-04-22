Deputies searching for attempted murder suspect in Washington County

Deputies said 43-year-old Glen Alen Hornsby Jr. from Hillsboro shot a woman in the chest during a road rage incident. He is considered armed and dangerous.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 43-year-old man after a woman was shot in the chest during a road rage incident.

Glen Alen Hornsby Jr. from Hillsboro is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies. They are warning the public not to approach him and to immediately call 911 if spotted.

Friday, at around 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a road rage incident and hearing gunshots in the 12700 block of Northwest Dogwood Street near Northwest Saltzman and Cornell Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who had been shot once in the chest. They quickly provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. The woman was later transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.

According to detectives, Hornsby had attempted to rob the woman, shooting her once. She was able to get away in her car, detectives said, but Hornsby chased after her and shot at her car.

At around 8:30 p.m. deputies located Hornsby's car parked near a motorhome in Hillsboro that he is associated with. He was not at the motorhome.

Anyone with additional information regarding Hornsby or this incident, is asked to call Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here