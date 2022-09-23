Two killed in two-car crash in Hillsboro Thursday night

Two people in one vehicle died at the scene and one occupant of the other vehicle was taken to a trauma center for injuries. Another reportedly fled on foot.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Two people were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Thursday night, according to news releases from the Hillsboro Police Department.

The two who were killed were identified Friday as 19-year-old Adriana Shelton from Sheridan and 20-year-old Aaliyah Shelton from Beaverton. The two of them were cousins.

The crash happened at about 7:40 p.m., police said. The cousins were in a car turning out of the Sunset Square shopping center when another car, travelling at a high rate of speed southbound on 185th Avenue, crashed into them.

The turning car was "severed," police said, and part of it continued southbound and burst into flames. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit them continued south for about 100 yards, police said. One of the vehicle's occupants was transported to a local trauma center for injuries. Witnesses told police that a second occupant ran from the scene.

Police called in a K9 unit to try to track the second person, but could not find them. No danger to the public exists, police said.

OTHER STORIES: Crash closes eastbound Highway 26 lane after crash

The Washington County Crash and Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to investigate. The investigation is still ongoing as of Friday afternoon, police said.