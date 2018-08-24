BUXTON, Ore. — Three people died in a head-on crash Thursday evening on U.S 26 near the community of Buxton.

A 2014 Kia Cadenza crossed the center line about 10:10 and struck a 2010 Lexus 250, according to Oregon State Police.

The driver of the Kia died as did the Lexus driver and a passenger. Two other passengers in the Lexus were airlifted from the scene.

Troopers say the driver of the KIA Stephanie Breiger, 45, from Ocean Park, WA., the driver of the Lexus, Ignacio Torres, 48, and a 16-year-old male both from Vancouver, WA. were all killed in the crash.

Two passengers in the Lexus, Stacy Torres,45, and a 12-year-old male, also from Vancouver, WA.were seriously injured.

Troopers say speed was a contributing factor.

