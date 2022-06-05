Police: Two men found dead at Embassy Suites hotel in Tigard

Police responded to the Embassy Suites hotel near Washington Square early Friday morning after people reported hearing possible gunshots.

TIGARD, Ore. — Detectives found two men dead inside a hotel in Tigard early Friday morning and are investigating it as a double homicide.

The Tigard Police Department said they are working to identify a suspect they believe left the scene after the shooting.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel on Southwest Hall Boulevard and Eliander Lane near Washington Square mall after people reported hearing possible gunshots.

Officers searched the building and found the two men dead inside. Police will not released their names until their families are notified but have said the two men are from Portland.

Tigard Police said they couldn't confirm whether they were guests of the hotel.

"You have families that are here, you have people on vacation, people on business trips, and it's a concerning situation obviously," said Kelsey Anderson, a spokesperson for Tigard police. "We're just really grateful that there's not an active threat and that this was isolated to the parts of the hotel where it happened."

Tigard Police said this shooting does not appear to be connected to another shooting at a hotel in Portland just a couple of hours after.

Around 3:30 a.m., police in Portland responded to a shooting at the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel on the South Waterfront at South River Parkway and Moody Avenue. Officers are also also investigating that as a homicide and have not said what led up to that shooting.