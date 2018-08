BUXTON, Ore. — Three people died in a head-on crash Thursday evening on U.S 26 near the community of Buxton.

A 2014 Kia Cadenza crossed the center line about 10:10 and struck an 2010 Lexus 250, according to Oregon State Police.

The driver of the Kia died as did the Lexus driver and a passenger. Two other passengers in the Lexus were airlifted from the scene. Their conditions were not available.

The highway was closed for several hours.

