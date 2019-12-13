HILLSBORO, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above is from Nov. 21, 2019

The Hillsboro Parks and Recreation Department is changing protocols at the Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center after a teenager was found dead under a pool cover there last month.

On Nov. 20, 14-year-old Nabila Maazouz was found underwater at the recreation center after her swim team had finished practice.

This week, city officials announced new rules for the facility when it’s used for swim team practices.

Only staff members will be allowed to cover or uncover the pool, and a dedicated lifeguard will be required to monitor the pool during any practices there.

Hillsboro police continue to investigate.

Background: Oregon Episcopal student drowns at Hillsboro aquatic center

