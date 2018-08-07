PORTLAND, Ore. – Family of a teenager shot in February hope their story will help other teenagers learn violence is not the answer.

Arman Salessi,16, was shot six times at his mother's home in Bethany after getting into a fight over Jeffrey Terrell, 17, girlfriend.

"Just like one emotion can affect your whole life, just like that, and like other people's lives,” Salessi explained.

Salessi said Terrell had threatened him, but he did not think he would try to kill him.

"Wake up to like my ears ringing, I could smell the gun powder, and my vision was black,” Salessi said. “I just opened my eyes, and I see him like going down my stairs and everything, and I’m just kind of like in shock.”

Terrell pleaded guilty to one charge attempt to commit murder and two charges of unlawful use of a weapon. One Friday he was sentenced in court to seven and a half years in prison. For Salessi’s family, that sentence is not long enough.

"I feel as his mother, no amount of time or excuses will ever bring back Arman to how he used to be at that time,” said Salessi’s mother Carmen Garza.

Although Salessi has now recovered physically, his bullet shaped scars are a permanent reminder that one moment of anger nearly cost him his life.

"I just kind of like went to my bed, expecting what death was like,” Salessi explained.

Salessi said he does not know why he got a second chance at life, but said it is a chance he does not plan to waste.

"My overall goal in life is to just give back, whatever that is, wherever I am, just be happy and give back,” Salessi said.

