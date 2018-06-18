BEAVERTON, Ore. — It was packed at a central library meeting room for the presentation of a new report two years in the making, on race in Washington County.

The study, by the Coalition of Communities of Color, identified inequities and other challenges for eight communities of color. It also offered a call to action to improve relations and life experiences for everyone.

FULL REPORT: Leading with Race: Research Justice in Washington County

Leaders from all over the county were at the presentation. U.S. Representative for northwest Oregon, Suzanne Bonamici, took a seat up front.

They heard the main points of the report that covered employment, from Intel to agriculture.

The report also covered housing issues, sharing data that shows high-income African Americans and Latinos are far more likely to be turned down for a home loan than their white counterparts.

In education, the study found Somali-speaking students in the county are 197 percent more likely to be suspended or expelled than white students.

The main researcher said shattering stereotypes is key to change. The study includes stories that do that.

“What you see is this amazing depth and nuance of people fighting to counter that narrative in really amazing ways, said Shweta Moorthy, PhD, the principal researcher and writer of the study.

Beaverton mayor Denny Doyle has been working on equity issues for years. He said the study will not sit on a shelf but will be a big part of driving change.

“Now more than ever it is incumbent on all of us to step forward and keep the promise of America,” he said.

