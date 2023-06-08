After 15 overdoses in 5 days, Washington County Sheriff warns dangerous fentanyl batch could be circulating

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is warning about the possibility of a dangerous batch of fentanyl circulating on the streets amid a spike in overdoses.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about the possibility of a particularly dangerous batch of fentanyl circulating on the streets following a string of 15 overdoses across the county in the past five days, four of which were fatal.

Seven of the overdoses, including one fatality, were in Beaverton, and another of the fatal overdoses was in Hillsboro. The other seven overdoses, including two fatalities, were in unincorporated areas of the county, according to a Thursday news release from the sheriff's office.

Fentanyl is suspected in all of the cases. The spate of overdoses could indicate the presence of a batch of fentanyl that is exceptionally dangerous, and users should be aware of that possibility, the sheriff's office said, although the office did not include any other details about the suspected batch.

Each overdose drew a response from either the sheriff's office or the Beaverton or Hillsboro police departments. All of the cases are being investigated by the Westside Interagency Narcotics Team and the Washington County Medical Examiner.

Portland police issued a similar warning last month after the city saw eight suspected overdose deaths in one weekend, six of which were likely due to fentanyl. Police said the culprit in some of those cases may have been a blend of cocaine and fentanyl that the uses mistakenly believed was pure cocaine.

