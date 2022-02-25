Family of 11-year-old killed in Sherwood crash pleads for 'empathy and forgiveness'

Parents say they hold "no ill-will" toward driver involved in Sunday evening crash that killed Amelia Green and 16-year-old Elliana.

SHERWOOD, Ore. — For the first time since her death, the family of 11-year-old Amelia Green is thanking the community for its outpouring of support and asking neighbors not to rush to judgment for the driver involved in the crash.

Green was killed Sunday evening while walking along Southwest Edy Road near Trailblazer Place in Sherwood. Her older brother's girlfriend, identified in online fundraisers as 16-year-old Elliana, was also killed.

"To all the children that are missing our daughter right now," Amelia's father, Kyle, wrote in a statement late Thursday, "we love you and we are thinking about you."

He went on to say: "Amelia would want you to dry your eyes, remember the good times, and give your families a big hug."

Markings at the scene of the crash indicate the girls were either on the sidewalk or crossing a side street when an SUV crossed to the wrong side of the road, striking and killing them.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation. Witnesses who responded to the crash to try to save the girls told KGW News the driver appeared to be both remorseful and in shock.

In their heartfelt message, Amelia's family addressed the driver directly, and wrote they had no indication from investigators the driver was impaired or his actions malicious.

"We want you know that we understand that accidents happen," Kyle wrote, "and we hold no ill-will towards you."

The Greens also asked the community not to judge or attack the driver.

"Our daughter believed in empathy and forgiveness," the statement read. "We refuse to tear this person down and we hope you all can respect our wishes."

The Elks Lodge in Sherwood, where Amelia's mother, Maggie, works as a bartender, will hold a memorial service for Amelia Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The service is open to the public and organizers said they want to create a safe space for families, including children, to grieve.

As of Friday morning, tens of thousands of dollars had been raised online for both families to help cover funeral expenses.

The Green family, who moved to Sherwood from Pennsylvania a few years ago, they said, in search of better opportunities, asked those who want to best support them to show kindness and forgiveness toward others.

"Our family is resilient," Kyle wrote. "We will not lose our laughter. We will not lose our love. We will persevere and be better people for it."

He added: "Our daughter's legacy is that of love."