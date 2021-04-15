Pedestrian hit, killed by Washington County deputy

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday near the Nike World Headquarters campus in Beaverton.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by an on-duty Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy in their patrol car early Thursday morning in Beaverton.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) reported that the crash happened at 1:53 a.m. in the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Bowerman Drive, near the Nike World Headquarters campus.

The deputy was driving south in their patrol car on Murray Boulevard when they hit the man near the intersection of Bowerman Drive. The deputy and responding officers and paramedics tried to save the pedestrian's life but he died at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not identify the pedestrian or the deputy.

Initial findings of the investigation indicate that the deputy wasn't speeding and that the light was green when the deputy drove through the intersection, WCSO reported.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.