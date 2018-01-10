BEAVERTON, Ore. — A pedestrian died after he was struck by three different vehicles early Monday morning on Tualatin Valley Highway, according to Beaverton police.

The driver called 911 at about 3:30 a.m. to report the crash. The vehicle was driving west on the highway between Southwest 160th Avenue and Southwest 170th Avenue when the pedestrian, 28-year-old Uriel Santiago-Sarabia, crossed the road and was hit.

The driver stopped to help but Santiago-Sarabia was then hit by two other vehicles, described as a large truck and a sedan. The other two vehicles didn't stop and continued to drive west on Tualatin Valley Highway.

The first driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. There were no signs of impairment and the driver was not arrested or cited.

Tualatin Valley Highway was closed for several hours.

Beaverton police would like to talk to anyone who has information about the two additional vehicles that hit Santiago-Sarabia. If you have information about this incident, please call 503-629-0111.

