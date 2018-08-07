PORTLAND, Ore. – The family of a teenager shot in February hopes their story will help other teenagers learn violence is not the answer.

Arman Salessi,16, was shot at his mother's home in Bethany by 17-year-old Jeffrey Terrell.

"One emotion can affect your whole life, just like that, and other people's lives,” Salessi said.

Salessi said Terrell had threatened him, but he did not think he would try to kill him.

"I woke up to like my ears ringing, I could smell the gun powder, and my vision was black,” Salessi said. “I just opened my eyes, and I see him going down my stairs and everything, and I’m just kind of in shock.”

Terrell pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted murder and two charges of unlawful use of a weapon. On Friday he was sentenced in court to seven and a half years in prison. For Salessi’s family, that sentence is not long enough.

"I feel as his mother, no amount of time or excuses will ever bring back Arman to how he used to be at that time,” said Salessi’s mother, Carmen Garza.

Although Salessi has now recovered physically, his bullet-shaped scars are a permanent reminder that one moment of anger nearly cost him his life.

"I just kind of like went to my bed, expecting what death was like,” Salessi said.

Salessi said he does not know why he got a second chance at life, but said it is a chance he does not plan to waste.

"My overall goal in life is to just give back, whatever that is, wherever I am, just be happy and give back,” Salessi said.

