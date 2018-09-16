CORNELIUS, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a mobile home was dropped off at an elementary school in Cornelius on Saturday.

Video shows the mobile home being towed by a Dodge 2500 pickup to the parking lot of Echo Shaw Elementary School where it was dropped off shortly before 3 p.m., police said. Neighbors told police the truck was white.

The mobile home had mold inside and contained multiple barrels. The Cornelius Fire Department checked the barrels to make sure they didn't contain hazardous material and found that they were empty.

A mysterious mobile home was dropped off at Echo Shaw Elementary School in Cornelius, Oregon. (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Police are coordinating the removal of the mobile home from the school parking lot.

Anyone who knows who towed the mobile home and dropped it off or has any other information about this incident is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.

© 2018 KGW