BEAVERTON, Ore. — Update: Erik has been found safe. He snuck away to a friend's house for the night, according to police.

Beaverton police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Erik Derby was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Fir Grove Elementary School, 6300 SW Wilson Ave. Erik is 4-foot-8 with a thin build. He was wearing a blue-gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call 503-629-0111.

© 2018 KGW