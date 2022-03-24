x
Washington County

Man shot near Cornelius flown to hospital by Life Flight helicopter

Deputies said the shooting happened on Southwest Lafollet Road near Cornelius, Ore.
A shooting victim was flown to a hospital by Life Flight helicopter on March 24, 2022.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was flown to a hospital by helicopter after he was shot Thursday evening in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of Southwest Lafollet Road near Cornelius. The victim was transported to a local trauma center by Life Flight

One person has been detained in connection to the shooting. No names have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more. 

