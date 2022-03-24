Man shot near Cornelius flown to hospital by Life Flight helicopter

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was flown to a hospital by helicopter after he was shot Thursday evening in Washington County.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of Southwest Lafollet Road near Cornelius. The victim was transported to a local trauma center by Life Flight.
One person has been detained in connection to the shooting. No names have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more.