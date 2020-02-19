WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has subpoenaed an Oregon sheriff's office for information about two foreign nationals wanted for deportation in an escalation of the conflict between federal officials and local government over so-called sanctuary policies.

ICE served the Washington County Sheriff's Office with the federal subpoenas Tuesday in an attempt to get more information about two Mexican citizens who were arrested in Oregon.

Under the sanctuary law, authorities in Oregon won’t hold those who committed crimes and have finished their sentences to be picked up by federal immigration agents, unless they have a warrant signed by a judge.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that their office will comply with the subpoena.

