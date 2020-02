ALOHA, Ore. — Human remains were found Saturday in a wooded area near Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said someone found the remains near Southwest 160th Avenue and Shaw Street. It appeared the remains had been there for a while, deputies said.

The medical examiner will determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

