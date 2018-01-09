WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Three people were hurt, one critically, after a head-on crash on Northwest West Union Road, near Northwest Neakahnie Avenue.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a white Honda Civic crossed the center divider and crashed head-on into a blue GMC Sierra.

The suspect, identified as Randall Todd Brown, 55, was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the GMC, Roberta Knoll, 71, and her passenger, Julia White, 70, were both taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation authorities learned the Honda had been stolen earlier that week. They also found a stolen rifle inside the vehicle.

Drugs were a factor in the crash, police said. Charges against Brown are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KGW