WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — At least one person was critically injured after a head-on crash on Northwest West Union Road and Northwest 185th Road, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a stolen Honda Civic crashed into a GMC pickup. Two women inside the GMC were injured, one seriously. The driver of the Honda was critically injured and Life Flighted. All three were taken to the hospital.

Deputies said firearms were found inside the Honda. It's unknown if they were stolen.

Authorities say the roads will be closed for at least another hour.

