Washington County

Construction crew ruptures gas line in Tigard, shutting down SW Main Street

Some surrounding streets are also closed, Tigard police said. About 25 businesses are impacted. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said repairs could take a couple hours.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

TIGARD, Ore. — A construction crew ruptured a gas line on Southwest Main Street in downtown Tigard on Wednesday afternoon, according to Tigard police.

Southwest Main Street and some surrounding roads are shut down. About 25 businesses are impacted. Some businesses near the ruptured gas main have been evacuated, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue (TVFR) reported.

Crews hope to have the gas turned off within a half-hour. TVFR said it could take a couple hours to repair the gas line.

No injuries have been reported.

