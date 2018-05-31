ALOHA, Ore. -- Residents were evacuated in an Aloha neighborhood after a gas line fire broke out Wednesday night.

The fire was reported in the area of Southwest 198th Avenue and Alexander Street at around 9 p.m. Roads in the area are closed.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said crews were kept the fire under control until Northwest Natural Gas arrived. Northwest Natural crimped the gas line and firefighters put the fire out before 11 p.m.

Evacuated tenants will likely be temporarily displaced, TVF&R said. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

