HILLSBORO, Ore. — Ike is one heck of a pig.

“He is big and bold,” said Patton Valley Livestock 4-H kid Diana Lewis. “The judge said he is sexy and he knows it. So he has a lot of personality, he’s big and bold. He gets out there and struts his stuff.”

But Ike would be a shadow of himself if he got too hot.

“The biggest thing is to keep them cool,” said Lewis. “Pigs don't sweat so we just have to keep them cool, and the water adds a little shine so they pop in the show ring.”

Pigs and people are trying to enjoy the Washington County Fair despite the heat. There are several shady spots to relax in. You can bring a sealed bottle of water or an empty plastic bottle to refill. The Hillsboro water department has misters going and is giving out free water.

A fair spokesperson says they've been through this before.

“We remember the summers of 2009 and 2015 because that's when some of those record heat stretches in July were set,” said Spokesperson Lisa DuPre.

They'll deal with it again.

“Wear the sunscreen, hat, sunglasses, watch the little ones, stay hydrated and have fun while you are here,” said DuPre.

Just remember to take care of yourself and those around you.

